Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign to include digital donation methods

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you don’t have cash on hand, that’s no longer a problem if you want to donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls is making it easy for donors to give at the Red Kettle this Christmas season.

Smart chips and QR codes have been added to the Red Kettle signs, providing convenience for shoppers to donate digitally.

Donors can easily use their smartphones to “bump” or scan the QR codes, making it more accessible for people who may not carry cash or prefer digital payment methods.

The Salvation Army has integrated Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo into donation options

The Salvation Army noticed fewer people carry cash these days and prefer the convenience of using their smartphones for giving. This technology simplifies the donation process and encourages people to contribute.

In the United States, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign raises millions of dollars annually to provide services for people experiencing unexpected hardship.

If you’re interested in supporting the Angel Tree program, volunteering to ring the bell, or serving holiday meals, call The Salvation Army at 940-322-9822.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.