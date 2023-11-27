Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign to include digital donation methods

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign to include digital donation methods
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you don’t have cash on hand, that’s no longer a problem if you want to donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls is making it easy for donors to give at the Red Kettle this Christmas season.

Smart chips and QR codes have been added to the Red Kettle signs, providing convenience for shoppers to donate digitally.

Donors can easily use their smartphones to “bump” or scan the QR codes, making it more accessible for people who may not carry cash or prefer digital payment methods.

The Salvation Army has integrated Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo into donation options

The Salvation Army noticed fewer people carry cash these days and prefer the convenience of using their smartphones for giving. This technology simplifies the donation process and encourages people to contribute.

In the United States, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign raises millions of dollars annually to provide services for people experiencing unexpected hardship.

If you’re interested in supporting the Angel Tree program, volunteering to ring the bell, or serving holiday meals, call The Salvation Army at 940-322-9822.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Weeks Street set to begin temporary closure
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial at...
Donald Trump set to testify again next month in his civil fraud trial
Financial Partners discusses Affordable Care Act deadline
Wichita Falls
Combined lake levels drop half a percent this week