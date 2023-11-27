Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Scott scores 14 as North Texas knocks off Angelo State 79-50

Led by Aaron Scott’s 14 points, the North Texas Mean Green defeated the Angelo State Rams 79-50
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Scott scored 14 points as North Texas beat Angelo State 79-50 on Sunday night.

Scott was 4 of 8 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Mean Green (4-2, American Athletic Conference). Jason Edwards scored 12 points, going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line. John Buggs III was 3 of 5 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Willie Guy led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Kendrick Delahoussaye added 11 points for Angelo State. Trey Farrer also had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Dallas visits Winnipeg after Johnston’s 2-goal game
Houston Rockets
Houston visits Dallas on 5-game road slide
UTEP fires Dana Dimel after 5th losing season in 6 years
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen yells at the officials during the second half of an NCAA college...
Dana Holgorsen fired as Houston football coach after five seasons