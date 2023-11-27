Texoma Community Credit Union to host ‘Tree of Life’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the 16th consecutive year, Texoma Community Credit Union has partnered with Adult Protective Services to help serve those in need this holiday season.

Caseworkers and employees will be decorating the ‘Tree of Life’ with ornaments, each representing a person in need and their wishlist.

The community is invited to visit any of the Texoma Community Credit Union branches between November 29 through December 9 to choose an ornament to complete the wishlist.

All gifts must be returned to TCCU by Monday, December 11.

More information can be found by visiting: https://texomacu.com/2023/11/14/treeoflife2023/

