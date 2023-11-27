Tracking Our Next Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s going to be another chilly night with temperatures dipping back into the lower 30s in most locations with light winds. Tuesday should be a good day with mostly sunny skies and south winds, look for highs to get back into the lower 60s. We’ll stick with lower 60s for our high temperatures through Thursday as south winds increase ahead of our next storm system. This system brings clouds our way on Wednesday and Thursdady, along with a chance for showers and maybe a few storms, especially Thursday. Cooler weather returns for Friday, but we should see a little jump in temperatures by the weekend thanks to our very active weather pattern that we’re getting into. There may be some more rain chance this weekend or early next week, but for now, we’ll go with dry conditions.

