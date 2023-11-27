Weeks Street set to begin temporary closure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to the City of Wichita Falls, Weeks Street between Lake Park Drive and Hollandale Avenue will be closed to all traffic.

The closure will be from Monday, November 27, to Friday, December 1. The intersection at Weeks Street and Lake Park Drive will be widened.

This closure is part of the City’s Concrete Street Rehabilitation Project.

A detour will be marked using Arlington Street.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.