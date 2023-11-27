Email City Guide
WF Public Library to host annual holiday open house

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 2, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Residents of Wichita Falls are invited to this free event which provides an opportunity to celebrate the season, learn more about the library, and participate in activities for all ages.

The Ken Nelson Jazz Band will be onsite with their musical talents. The event will also feature crafts, refreshments, photo ops with Christmas elves, and more.

In addition to the activities, the library will unveil its newly designed logo and give out door prizes.

