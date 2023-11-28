Amber McDaniel moved to Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (KAUZ) - Amber McDaniel has been moved to a state jail in Gatesville on Monday, November 27.

McDaniel was transferred to the Linda Woodman State Jail near Waco.

She is currently ineligible for visitation, however, that may change.

Earlier this year, McDaniel pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and endangering a child.

She received a sentence of two years in state jail and five years of probation once she finished that sentence.

McDaniel’s projected release date is in September of 2025.

