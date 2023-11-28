Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Another cold start to your morning before warming up 11/28 AM

weather
weather
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and will see warmer temperatures than what we saw yesterday. We will see highs in the low 60s. We will see a high of a nice 61 degrees with an overnight low of a cold 34 degrees. Winds will remain light throughout the entire day blowing from the south. We will remain dry throughout the day as well. Overall, today will be a great day to maybe pick a Christmas tree!

Wednesday will be another warm day. We will see highs climb into the low 60s with 63 as the high. We will remain cloudy with winds blowing from the south at 10-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day as well.

Thursday will be another warm day of the week as we will see a high of 61 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chance for an isolated shower or two throughout the day. Winds will be blowing from the south at 10-20 mph.

Friday we will see cooler temperatures. We will see a high of 52 degrees with an overnight low of 34 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the north west at 5-15 mph.

We will see a high of 62 degrees on Saturday with sunny skies. Winds will be blowing from the south east at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 40 degrees.

Sunday we will see a high of 61 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 39 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies.

Monday, we will see a high of 61 degrees with an overnight low of 36 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Seasonal temperatures are expected with our next rain chances showing up by Thursday.
Tracking Our Next Rain Chances
Seasonal temperatures are expected with our next rain chances showing up by Thursday.
Rain Chances Return by Thursday
weather
We start the warming trend today
weather
Cool temperatures throughout the day 11/27 AM