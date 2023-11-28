Another cold start to your morning before warming up 11/28 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and will see warmer temperatures than what we saw yesterday. We will see highs in the low 60s. We will see a high of a nice 61 degrees with an overnight low of a cold 34 degrees. Winds will remain light throughout the entire day blowing from the south. We will remain dry throughout the day as well. Overall, today will be a great day to maybe pick a Christmas tree!

Wednesday will be another warm day. We will see highs climb into the low 60s with 63 as the high. We will remain cloudy with winds blowing from the south at 10-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day as well.

Thursday will be another warm day of the week as we will see a high of 61 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chance for an isolated shower or two throughout the day. Winds will be blowing from the south at 10-20 mph.

Friday we will see cooler temperatures. We will see a high of 52 degrees with an overnight low of 34 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the north west at 5-15 mph.

We will see a high of 62 degrees on Saturday with sunny skies. Winds will be blowing from the south east at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 40 degrees.

Sunday we will see a high of 61 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 39 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies.

Monday, we will see a high of 61 degrees with an overnight low of 36 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

