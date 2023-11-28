Christmas in the Park with Santa set to return

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation’s annual Christmas in the Park with Santa, will be held on Saturday, December 2.

The event will last from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Scotland Park Elementary School Gym located at 1415 N. 5th Street.

Activities will include ‘Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble’, train rides, clowns, balloon art, take-home crafts, carnival games, and a chance to visit with Santa.

All of the activities are free for the family to enjoy.

Santa is set to arrive at 12:50 pm on the Parks & Recreation Train, so make sure you don’t miss your opportunity to say “hi”.

‘Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble’ is only for ages 2 years to 2nd grade. There will be 10,000 candy canes including 12 prize candy canes scattered over a designated area in Scotland Park Softball field.

Other activities will be held indoors at the Scotland Park gym. For additional information contact the Parks & Recreation office at 940-761-7490.

