Clay County time capsule deadline extended

Clay County
By Spencer R. Smith and Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Back in 1973, Clay County residents filled up a time capsule with photos, letters, and other trinkets that were opened up earlier this year.

If you wanted to put an item in the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule you still have time, as the deadline has been extended.

The capsule will be sealed during the Commissioners Court on Monday, December 11.

Once filled time capsule will stay in the County Clerk’s Office until 2073.

Clay County is urging residents to jump on this opportunity to leave a message for the future.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

