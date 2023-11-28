Deer rut season causing wrecks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s not just holiday travel issues motorists need to worry about, more wrecks involving deer are being reported lately.

It’s that time of year when you could see more deer crossing the road because they’re in their breeding season.

It’s important to make sure you keep an eye out for any wildlife crossing the highways, hitting a deer can easily total your vehicle or even cause serious injuries.

“During this time of year we obviously see a lot more deer becoming active, and on our end, usually in the mornings and late at night when it’s getting dark, we see a lot of deer crashes that we’re having to get called to,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Juan Gutierrez said.

"If you know you’re going to be traveling when it’s dark, we suggests to reduce your speed, that way you are able to be vigilant."

During deer rut season bucks aren’t worried about crossing the road safely, they’re focused on finding does.

Bucks are also more aggressive this time of year, so it’s best not to approach a wild one.

“Bucks are a little more aggressive this time of year, they’re fighting each other for which ones get to breed the does, and they just have a little more testosterone levels, a little higher testosterone levels this year, and so they will be more aggressive. If you see them in town, don’t try to walk up and pet the deer. We have lots of deer in town, we have lots of deer get run over in town,” Wichita County Game Warden, Tyler Reed said.

Deer are out mostly at night, so from dusk to dawn is when you’ll need to be extra careful and keep an eye out for deer, even in places without deer crossing signs.

“So if you know you’re going to be traveling when it’s dark, we suggest reducing your speed, that way you are able to be vigilant. Don’t look at just the road ahead of you, but also along the side of the road, because if you’ve ever seen a deer at night you can see their eyes pretty clear, they look like a little gleam in the distance,” Sgt. Gutierrez said.

Sgt. Gutierrez said if you find yourself in an unfortunate crash with a deer you should not immediately pull to the side of the road and instead come to a complete stop before moving over to prevent making the wreck worse.

“All you have to do is contact the law enforcement agency, so that means just pick up the phone, call us. Just because you reported it that way does not mean you need a crash report. The only time you will need a report is if you’ve damaged someone else’s property, if there’s injuries, or if there’s significant damage to the vehicle,” Sgt. Gutierrez said.

