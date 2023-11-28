Email City Guide
Fellowship of Christian Athletes prepare for upcoming golf event

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Marlee Muhlbauer and Joe Shaffer with the Greater Wichita Falls Fellowship of Christian Athletes joined us in the studio to talk about the End of Year Simulator Golf Scramble & Fundraiser.

FCA is partnering with Next Level Golf for this fundraiser that will be held on both Thursday, December 7, and Friday, December 8.

This a free event for those interested in playing some indoor golf and learning about FCA.

There will be multiple playing time options. The format is scheduled to be two-person teams on the Augusta Golf Course.

More information on the Greater Wichita Falls Fellowship of Christian Athletes can be found here.

