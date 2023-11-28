Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain Chances are Back for Thursday

Clouds return for Wednesday with rain chances by Thursday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will begin increasing tonight and Wednesday as a strong storm system begins heading our way. Temperatures will be on the chilly tonight with lows in the 30s, but highs will rise into the middle 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Shower and even some thunderstorm chances begin going up late Wednesday night and Thursday as the storm system develops and moves right on top of us. Rain and thick cloud cover will cause temperatures to be a little cooler for Thursday with most highs in the 50s to near 60. The best chances for storms and heavy rain will be east of us across eastern Oklahoma and east Texas. Some severe weather may be possible across parts of southeast Texas. Storm chances will be gone by Friday with some clouds in and out over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday and Thursday with some rain chances returning for Thursday....
Rain Chances Return on Thursday
weather
Another cold start to your morning before warming up 11/28 AM
Seasonal temperatures are expected with our next rain chances showing up by Thursday.
Tracking Our Next Rain Chances
Seasonal temperatures are expected with our next rain chances showing up by Thursday.
Rain Chances Return by Thursday