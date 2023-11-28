Rain Chances are Back for Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will begin increasing tonight and Wednesday as a strong storm system begins heading our way. Temperatures will be on the chilly tonight with lows in the 30s, but highs will rise into the middle 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Shower and even some thunderstorm chances begin going up late Wednesday night and Thursday as the storm system develops and moves right on top of us. Rain and thick cloud cover will cause temperatures to be a little cooler for Thursday with most highs in the 50s to near 60. The best chances for storms and heavy rain will be east of us across eastern Oklahoma and east Texas. Some severe weather may be possible across parts of southeast Texas. Storm chances will be gone by Friday with some clouds in and out over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.