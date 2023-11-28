Road to College prepares students for success

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Road to College prepares students for college at an early age. One student from the program now attends MSU Texas.

“They didn’t have any support or the means to back me up through college,” said Naomi Pearson, a student at MSU Texas.

While Naomi was in the 6th grade her parents signed her up for the Road to College Program.

“In middle school, I was really introverted. I didn’t like talking to people. And just being in the program has really like opened me up and just enabled me to have so many connections in the community and meet new people, said Pearson.

Her mother did go to college but wasn’t able to finish and racked up a lot of debt. It was a burden they didn’t want Naomi to experience.

“Most of our students are first-generation students so it’s twofold. One for this is, students, to get access to post-secondary education, and second, the other thing that we’re trying to push is to keep them here locally,” said Gonzalo Robles, educational consultant, at Cafe Con Leche.

Robles starts the conversations with parents early, when their kids middle school to show them that college is affordable.

“Last year alone, almost $3.6 billion in federal financial aid was left unused,” said Robles.

By the time she got to high school, Naomi was full of knowledge.

“In high school, I was mentoring other high school peers. We were going through the name boat and through this program, I had the tools to help them,” said Naomi.

“Today more than ever in this economy a high school diploma is no longer enough. We must provide access and enough funding for the students in this area to go into post-secondary education,” said Robles.

The program also helped inspire Naomi’s mother to finish what she started all these years ago.

“Last summer she took classes at Vernon to become an RN and now she works at a doctor’s office,” said Naomi.

Road to College will host an event in partnership with Vernon College, MSU Texas, and WFISD on Thursday, November 30TH in the Dillard Building from 6:00 pm to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.