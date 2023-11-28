Seymour family needs community after Thanksgiving wreck

SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - A Seymour family is in need of community support and prayers.

The Dreyer family was involved in a collision near Wise County.

All five family members of that vehicle were rushed to the hospital and some needed to be airlifted.

7-year-old Scarlett Morrison was on the third row of the Dreyer’s sedan when the impact of the collision caused the family’s vehicle to be pinned underneath a parked semi-trailer.

Scarlett’s grandmother, Barbie Donnell, believes that’s what led to the number of injuries the 7-year-old experienced.

Scarlett has a clavicle fracture, a pelvic bone fracture, and potential damage to the vertebras that are responsible for breathing and mobility.

On the day of the collision, Scarlett had damage to her skull and a brain bleed.

She was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center where they performed the brain surgery.

Scarlett’s second surgery began on November 28 at 11:00 a.m.

The surgeon will take a look at 2 to 6 vertebras to determine the severity of her injuries; the surgery could take anywhere between 12 to 16 hours to complete.

To donate to the Dreyer Family click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.