Wichita Falls ISD releases 2024-2025 district calendar
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District has released the 2024-2025 district calendar.
According to WFISD, the Board of Trustees voted to approve the WFISD academic calendar for the 2024-2025 school year on November 7.
The approved calendar can be found here in both English and Spanish.
Some important dates from the district calendar are below:
- First Day of School - August 15
- Thanksgiving Break - November 25 through November 29
- Winter Break - December 23 through January 6
- Spring Break - March 10 through March 14
- Last Day of School - May 21
