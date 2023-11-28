Wichita Falls ISD releases 2024-2025 district calendar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District has released the 2024-2025 district calendar.

According to WFISD, the Board of Trustees voted to approve the WFISD academic calendar for the 2024-2025 school year on November 7.

The approved calendar can be found here in both English and Spanish.

Some important dates from the district calendar are below:

First Day of School - August 15

Thanksgiving Break - November 25 through November 29

Winter Break - December 23 through January 6

Spring Break - March 10 through March 14

Last Day of School - May 21

