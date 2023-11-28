Email City Guide
Windthorst teen is in remission after battling Leukemia

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - After a tough battle with Leukemia, Lexsey McLemore of Windthorst found out earlier this month that she is in remission.

The news was a relief for the McLemore family and they credit their strong faith for getting them through a hard time.

“If God woke you up, if God woke you up today, he’s not done with you,” Cancer survivor, Lexsey McLemore said.

Lexsey is currently a junior at Windthorst High School.

Prior to her diagnosis, she played several sports at the school and her parents describe her as always being energetic, and smiling.

“She’s always been spunky and fun, and happy-go-lucky not too much really gets her down for too long. She’s just full of life and full of happiness,” the Mother of Lexsey McLemore, Brooke McLemore said.

Lexsey’s family noticed something was wrong with she told her parents she had knee pain.

They also noticed that she had lost some weight and was always feeling tired. This led to them taking her to the doctor for some tests.

“In my gut, when we went to the doctor to get blood work to take my blood and to see what’s kind of going on with all of this, in my gut I knew it was something bigger than what I thought it was,” McLemore said.

The family received the results of Lexsey’s test and her intuition was right.

“I usually call my mom on the way home from work, and that day she didn’t pick up, and I knew it was probably because she didn’t want to tell me,” McLemore said.

Her dad was at work when he received the news.

“It was like kind of getting that call, and just your reactions are you are just kind of numb. your kind of in shock and unfortunately you kind of have to walk it to completely understand the range of emotions that you have,” the Father of Lexsey McLemore, Matt McLemore said.

The road of remission for Lexsey is a two-year process that will continue with her getting tests and screens due to the high relapse rate for Leukemia.

