Burkburnett ISD students putting on Parade of Homes fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD students are putting together a fundraiser just in time for the holidays, it’s their 6th annual Christmas Parade of Homes.

The parade is a fundraiser put on entirely by the Students 2 Students club, and all the money raised will go back into the club’s activities.

“At this event, our community will be opening up their homes full of Christmas decor, and all of the funds that we gain are going to go to our military-connected students,” a Member of the S2S Leadership team, Emily Antonio said.

"I know it’s hard to move to a new place, and having to make friends is hard."

The events held by S2S allow them to help military students feel welcome in their new environment.

“I think for me it helps to get to have more personal connections with people, and I get to meet new people and see where they’re from and it’s just a really good opportunity to connect with others,” Antonio said.

Student organizers said this event will feature plenty of fun decorations with hot cocoa, cookies, and plenty of photo opportunities to enjoy.

“We’re going to have people dressed up in different themes, they’re going to wear different t-shirts, different make-up, just depends on what the houses decor does,” Antonio said.

Students said it’s a great opportunity for them to show kindness to other students and treat them the way they would want to be treated.

“It’s just about helping other people connect because I know it’s hard to move to a new place, and having to make friends is hard so this student just helps people connect with others,” Member of the S2S Leadership team, Nolan Cok said.

The students said it’s a great opportunity for new members of the S2S club to show their school spirit, the way it was done for them when they started going to school in Burkburnett.

“For me, I feel it’s about treating others the way you want to be treated, and so bringing them in with this happiness, this culture, and this joy means a lot to me,” Member of the S2S Club, Ozavian Buford said.

The parade is happening Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10, but kids 12 and under can get in free. You can purchase your tickets here.

