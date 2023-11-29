Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

A certain kind of cancer treatment may cause new cancer in some patients, FDA warns

FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - According to the Food and Drug Administration, a life-saving type of cancer treatment may sometimes cause cancer.

On Tuesday, the FDA said it received 19 reports of new blood cancers in patients who got chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T-cell immunotherapies.

CAR-T therapy was first approved in 2017 and involves removing a type of white blood cell from a patient’s blood.

It is also used when patients have already had at least one round of conventional treatment with intense chemotherapy and radiation.

Currently approved immunotherapy treatment products include the following:

  • abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel)
  • breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel)
  • carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel)
  • kymriah (tisagenlecleucel)
  • tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel)
  • yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel)

Cancer specialists said CAR-T treatments have saved the lives of thousands of patients with blood cancers and the benefits outweigh the risks.

Nevertheless, the FDA said it is investigating the risk of T cell malignancies with serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and is considering whether regulatory action is needed.

The agency said patients and clinical trial participants receiving treatment with these products should be monitored for new malignancies for the rest of their lives.

If new cancer is detected following treatment, contact the manufacturer to report the event and obtain instructions on the collection of patient samples for testing for the presence of the chimeric antigen receptor.

To report suspected adverse events, including T-cell malignancies, contact the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Healthcare providers, investigators, patients and others who have questions may contact FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at ocod@fda.hhs.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation to hold City Lights Trolley Tours
Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation to hold City Lights Trolley Tours
A John Doe homicide victim found in 1978 has been positively identified as Michael Ray...
Suspected serial killer victim identified after 49 years
A woman is filing a lawsuit alleging defamation after some comments were made on a Facebook post.
Woman files defamation lawsuit over comments made on Facebook
WFPD holds 47th Annual Citizen’s Police Academy Graduation