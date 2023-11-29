Holiday shipping deadline quickly approaching

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The owner of Connect Packing and Shipping wants shoppers to be prepared this year when it comes to mailing out gifts. The deadline to and out packages is a few weeks away.

“That’s coming up really quick,” said Kim Galan, owner of Connect Packing and Shipping.

She wants shoppers to make their lists and ship out their items.

“There are places it will get to going regular mail or ground delivery but if it’s going to a distance, if you want it there before Christmas you need to be in before December 15th,” said Galan.

For local shoppers who want to get ahead, start shopping now. One local shopper said if you depend on the postal system be prepared to have..

“Patience. It doesn’t really upset me if it takes longer because a lot of more people are shopping and so it may take longer,” said Ronald Agnew, resident.

Galan explains why Agnew has the right attitude.

“Between the recession and the number of drivers available and all of that, you gotta realize three million packages go through just FEDEX every day,” said Galan.

“Any type of shopping you do it’s better to shop early instead of waiting until the last minute because a lot of your items won’t be there,” said Agnew.

But what about getting there? Galan said there’s a way to avoid porch pirates.

“They will be stolen off your porch. Have them sent to your office. Have them sent to a place like ours where they’re kept safe.” said Galan.

