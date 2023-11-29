Lanes temporarily blocked after wreck on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - All lanes on the Southbound Central Freeway were temporarily blocked following a wreck on Wednesday afternoon.

Responders told our crews on the scene that there were only minor injuries from the wreck and that one person was taken to the hospital.

WFPD officers said a truck going northbound had a blowout that sent a tire across to the southbound side and hit a car heading that direction.

The driver of this vehicle struck by the tire was able to pull to the side of the road.

Stick with News Channel 6 if this story develops further.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.