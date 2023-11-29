Lighted Christmas parade hosted by Iowa Park Fire Department

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today Al Fox joined us in the studio to talk about the Iowa Park Fire Department’s upcoming fundraiser.

The 2023 Lighted Christmas parade that will be taking place on Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m. helps support the department’s Kids Christmas Program.

To participate in the parade a monetary donation of a new toy is all that it costs so that the toy can go towards the program. It will help provide Christmas for the children in need who are in the Iowa Park school district.

Applications to be in the Kids Christmas Program are located at Iowa Park City Hall, the public library, or at the school counselor.

Be sure to join in at the library as Santa Claus will be turning on the Christmas lights. There will also be cookies and pictures with Santa after the lights are turned on and following that will be the parade. There will also be vendors and food trucks, and a live performance by the Iowa Park school band.

The fire department and floats will be following the theme of Christmas through the years. You can find more information on their Facebook page or email ipfire.parade@gmail.com

Be sure to join the fun and help support those in need this holiday season next Friday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.