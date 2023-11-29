Email City Guide
Olney ISD student wins FFA area competition

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For tonight’s Good News, a sophomore at Olney ISD was awarded first place in the area FFA contest in Abilene.

Morgan Simmons competed in the Green Hand Creed speaking contest last Monday.

The creed contest allows students to begin their speaking career and develop an understanding of the history of FFA and agriculture.

Congratulations to Morgan Simmons from us here at News Channel 6.

