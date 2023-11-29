Rain Chances Return for a Little While on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will continue to increase tonight with south winds also on the increase. There weather features will keep temperatures from falling a lot with most places seeing lows in the 50s and upper 40s. A strong storm system crosses the area on Thursday with showers and storms in the morning, lasting into the early afternoon. For now, it looks like the heaviest activity will be north and east of us. Highs on Thursday will range from the 50s north to the 60s south of the Red River. It’s possible that some areas may see a little sunshine by the afternoon. a few clouds are possible tomorrow night, but should be gone by Friday with a return of seasonably cool weather. Lows tomorrow night will be in the 30s with highs in the 50s for Friday. The weekend weather looks really nice with sunshine and highs in the 60s and maybe even up close to 70 on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.