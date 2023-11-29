Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain Chances Return for a Little While on Thursday

Clouds increase tonight with some showers around for Thursday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will continue to increase tonight with south winds also on the increase. There weather features will keep temperatures from falling a lot with most places seeing lows in the 50s and upper 40s. A strong storm system crosses the area on Thursday with showers and storms in the morning, lasting into the early afternoon. For now, it looks like the heaviest activity will be north and east of us. Highs on Thursday will range from the 50s north to the 60s south of the Red River. It’s possible that some areas may see a little sunshine by the afternoon. a few clouds are possible tomorrow night, but should be gone by Friday with a return of seasonably cool weather. Lows tomorrow night will be in the 30s with highs in the 50s for Friday. The weekend weather looks really nice with sunshine and highs in the 60s and maybe even up close to 70 on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Becoming mostly cloudy by Thursday with some scattered showers and rumbles of thunder possible...
Rain Chances Return for Thursday
weather
Warmer temperatures for today 11/29 AM
Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday and Thursday with some rain chances returning for Thursday....
Rain Chances are Back for Thursday
Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday and Thursday with some rain chances returning for Thursday....
Rain Chances Return on Thursday