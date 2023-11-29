Email City Guide
Senior District Judge announces charges ‘should be dismissed’ for City View ISD admins

.
.(MGN)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Senior District Judge, Jack McGaughey, has determined that the charges against the seven City View ISD admins for failing to report child abuse should be dismissed.

A letter from Jack McGaughey was filed on Tuesday, November 28, with the Wichita County Clerk’s office, the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, and attorneys for the defendants.

In the letter, Judge McGaughey said he had determined the statute of limitations on the allegations expired before they were filed. He said the statute began on May 19, 2018, and ended two years later.

The charge that the administrators are facing is the alleged crime of failing to report child abuse was a continuing offense that began on May 19, 2018. Judge McGaughey said the offenses were not continuous. He also went on to state in the court documents that an amended charge did not cure the defects in the original charges.

Judge McGaughey states in the court document that the letter is not an order of the court.

The following City View ISD administrators were arrested and charged in February 2023:

  • Anthony Bushong
  • Stephan Harris
  • Raymond Weathersbee
  • Carrie Allen
  • Cindy Leaverton
  • Daryl Frazier
  • Rudy Hawkins, Jr.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

