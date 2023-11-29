Email City Guide
Smith’s Gardentown to begin selling poinsettias

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Smith’s Gardentown has a long tradition of raising and selling poinsettia flowers for the community.

Smith’s Gardentown grows about 10,000 of the holiday flowers in total. The company said they donate a few thousand to some local non-profits for fundraisers.

There are very few places in Texas that grow as many poinsettias as this local family business.

Besides the traditional red poinsettias, Smith’s grew many other colors and varieties this year.

They also said most of the poinsettias that you see in big stores may have been grown in Canada or California, meaning they are more likely to be mishandled along the way.

