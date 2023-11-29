Warmer temperatures for today 11/29 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and will see warmer temperatures than what we saw yesterday. We will see highs in the low 60s. We will see a high of a nice 64 degrees with an overnight low of a cool 50 degrees. Winds will remain sustained throughout the entire day blowing from the south west. We will remain dry throughout the day as well. Overall, today will be a

great day to hang those lights!

Thursday will be another warm day of the week as we will see a high of 62 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chance for an isolated shower or a pop up thunderstorm throughout the day as a cold front will be making its way across Texoma. Winds will be blowing from the south east at 10-15 mph.

Friday we will see cooler temperatures as that cold front made its way through. We will see a high of 59 degrees with an overnight low of 37 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south east at 10-15 mph.

We will see a high of 67 degrees on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the west at 20-30 mph. We will see an overnight low of 36 degrees.

Sunday we will see a high of 68 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 35 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies. With gusty winds blowing out of the west at 20-25 mph.

Monday, we will see a high of 62 degrees with an overnight low of 36 degrees. We will see sunny skies with winds blowing from the south east at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday, we will see highs in the low 60s with a high of 63 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will have an overnight low of 36 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

