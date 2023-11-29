Email City Guide
WFFD respond to fire on Martha Lane

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a mobile home fire on Martha Lane on Tuesday afternoon.

WFFD told our crews that the cause of the fire was an electrical issue.

Responders said the resident of the home was able to safely escape the fire with his three dogs.

The house was a total loss after the fire.

Stick with News Channel 6 if there is any development on this story.

