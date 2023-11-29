WFISD hosts Read 2 Learn Book Fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 7th Annual Read 2 Learn Book Fair started on Monday, November 27, and all the proceeds go to a great cause.

The Book Fair will run through the end of the week and the district hopes to raise more than $8,000.

The proceeds will go towards buying books for every second-grade student in the district so they can partner with community members to help improve their skills.

“Studies show that a child who is behind in reading is 13 times more likely to not graduate along with their peers. Reading is a very big focus of our district and it’s part of our strategic plan therefore, we try to do anything we can to help these students who may be behind in reading,” WFISD Community Partnerships Coordinator, January Cadotte said.

The program is being used as part of Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee’s plan to help improve reading grade district-wide for second graders.

The idea came from a former WFISD Superintendent and Cadotte was able to help launch it 11 years ago.

“So, it is something that is only special to our district, we are the only ones that have it. There have been other districts that have contacted us and said they love the program so much, what can we do to get it going, and we’ve helped support that but it is definitely a WFISD homegrown program,” Cadotte said.

If you are interested in buying something from the book fair, it’s located at the Education Center on Broad St.

