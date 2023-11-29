Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD hosts Read 2 Learn Book Fair

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 7th Annual Read 2 Learn Book Fair started on Monday, November 27, and all the proceeds go to a great cause.

The Book Fair will run through the end of the week and the district hopes to raise more than $8,000.

The proceeds will go towards buying books for every second-grade student in the district so they can partner with community members to help improve their skills.

“Studies show that a child who is behind in reading is 13 times more likely to not graduate along with their peers. Reading is a very big focus of our district and it’s part of our strategic plan therefore, we try to do anything we can to help these students who may be behind in reading,” WFISD Community Partnerships Coordinator, January Cadotte said.

The program is being used as part of Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee’s plan to help improve reading grade district-wide for second graders.

The idea came from a former WFISD Superintendent and Cadotte was able to help launch it 11 years ago.

“So, it is something that is only special to our district, we are the only ones that have it. There have been other districts that have contacted us and said they love the program so much, what can we do to get it going, and we’ve helped support that but it is definitely a WFISD homegrown program,” Cadotte said.

If you are interested in buying something from the book fair, it’s located at the Education Center on Broad St.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WFFD respond to fire on Martha Lane
Smith’s Gardentown to begin selling poinsettias
Smith’s Gardentown to begin selling poinsettias
Wichita Falls
Holiday shipping deadline quickly approaching
"I know it’s hard to move to a new place, and having to make friends is hard."
Burkburnett ISD students putting on Parade of Homes fundraiser
.
Senior District Judge announces charges ‘should be dismissed’ for City View ISD admins