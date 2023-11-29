WFPD holds 47th Annual Citizen’s Police Academy Graduation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department held its 47th Citizens Police Academy Graduation on Tuesday night.

The 12-week program gives people from the community the chance to experience firsthand what officers do on a daily basis and allows them to understand why law enforcement does certain things, they also got to do some pretty cool things as well.

“My favorite part is the swat night, we had the swat team come out and they showed us some of the weapons they used, we got to explore and look at the truck they use when they go out on calls. they showed us the weapons they have, I mean some of the real big guns that they use. It was just really neat to see that and we did get to shoot some of the guns too so that was a lot of fun,” Monique Saull, a program graduate said.

WFPD said 23 citizens graduated at this ceremony.

