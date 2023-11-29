Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD holds 47th Annual Citizen’s Police Academy Graduation

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department held its 47th Citizens Police Academy Graduation on Tuesday night.

The 12-week program gives people from the community the chance to experience firsthand what officers do on a daily basis and allows them to understand why law enforcement does certain things, they also got to do some pretty cool things as well.

“My favorite part is the swat night, we had the swat team come out and they showed us some of the weapons they used, we got to explore and look at the truck they use when they go out on calls. they showed us the weapons they have, I mean some of the real big guns that they use. It was just really neat to see that and we did get to shoot some of the guns too so that was a lot of fun,” Monique Saull, a program graduate said.

WFPD said 23 citizens graduated at this ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The 7th Annual Read 2 Learn Book Fair started on Monday, November 27, and all the proceeds go...
WFISD hosts Read 2 Learn Book Fair
WFFD respond to fire on Martha Lane
Smith’s Gardentown to begin selling poinsettias
Smith’s Gardentown to begin selling poinsettias
Wichita Falls
Holiday shipping deadline quickly approaching
"I know it’s hard to move to a new place, and having to make friends is hard."
Burkburnett ISD students putting on Parade of Homes fundraiser