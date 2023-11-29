Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation to hold City Lights Trolley Tours

Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation to hold City Lights Trolley Tours
Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation to hold City Lights Trolley Tours(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s annual City Lights Trolley Tour is returning for another holiday season.

The trolley tours will run on Tuesday, December 12, and Thursday, December 14.

The trolley will run in hourly increments each night beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The tour will start with hot chocolate, cookies, and Santa on the 2nd floor of the Recreation Center, located at 600 11th Street.

The trolley will feature the Fantasy of Lights and Country Club areas, finalizing at the Recreation Center about an hour later.

Admission will be $7.00 per person, you can sign up by calling (940) 761-7490 or here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

News Channel 6: 5th Annual 6 Sox Appeal
Lighted Christmas parade hosted by Iowa Park Fire Department
Lighted Christmas parade hosted by Iowa Park Fire Department
Olney ISD student wins FFA area competition
Wichita West VFD to hold arts and crafts show