Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation to hold City Lights Trolley Tours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s annual City Lights Trolley Tour is returning for another holiday season.

The trolley tours will run on Tuesday, December 12, and Thursday, December 14.

The trolley will run in hourly increments each night beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The tour will start with hot chocolate, cookies, and Santa on the 2nd floor of the Recreation Center, located at 600 11th Street.

The trolley will feature the Fantasy of Lights and Country Club areas, finalizing at the Recreation Center about an hour later.

Admission will be $7.00 per person, you can sign up by calling (940) 761-7490 or here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.