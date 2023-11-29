Email City Guide
Wichita West VFD to hold arts and crafts show

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 42nd Annual Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department Winter Craft Show is taking place on December 2 and December 3.

The arts and crafts show will be at the MPEC’s Bridwell Ag Center.

This is the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The show includes free admission to vendors featuring homemade items, clothing, jewelry, and home decor.

