Wichita West VFD to hold arts and crafts show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 42nd Annual Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department Winter Craft Show is taking place on December 2 and December 3.

The arts and crafts show will be at the MPEC’s Bridwell Ag Center.

This is the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The show includes free admission to vendors featuring homemade items, clothing, jewelry, and home decor.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.