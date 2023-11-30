Barber traveling country touches lives through free haircuts

LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - “25 years ago, I was cutting hair in Michigan, I had a client that just got back from a warzone,” said traveling barber, Irvin Russell Pelton Jr. “The stories he told us broke our hearts.”

He knew he had to do something bigger than himself, so he started to travel to a few different states spreading love through haircuts until his retirement.

While retired in Hawaii, Mr. Pelton had other ideas.

“We’re traveling all 50 states of America,” stated Pelton.

Mr. Pelton shared his idea with his family and sold everything he had, that’s when the journey began.

“We started in Los Angeles, California,” claimed Pelton. “We have now hit Oklahoma, Lawton, Oklahoma is the 39th state. We just search out different places that we can go to honor the men and women of the armed forces.”

He goes to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, missions, and VA hospitals.

“First thing I do is set up, I try to set up a free haircut,” Pelton explained.

You may wonder how a simple haircut with one soldier ignited a passion inside Mr Pelton.

“That man when I got done cutting his hair,” Pelton explained. “He walked outside, he was gone about five minutes or so and then he came back in, and when he came back in, he was teary-eyed, he gave me and he gave Dave a hug, the other barber and he handed me an envelope.”

“He said ‘This is for you,’ and when I opened the envelope, it was a suicide note,” Pelton shared. “I realized back then, me just being me on that day, God used me to save that man’s life.”

We never know why someone comes into our lives, but Mr. Pelton, found that reason and purpose.

“He changed my life that day,” claimed Pelton. “Here I am because of something that happened 50 years ago. Something as simple as a haircut can change a person’s life.

