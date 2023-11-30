Email City Guide
Better Business Bureau seeing increase in scam calls

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the holiday season here, the Better Business Bureau is receiving an influx of calls from citizens who say they are getting more “scam likely” calls.

The BBB says it’s not uncommon for scammers to call more due to people spending more during the holidays.

“If it is a collection attempt of some sort, go to the originator of the debt, go to the original source. If they say they are the Federal Trade Commission or the Better Business Bureau, don’t believe the caller ID. Get the information the caller is telling you, hang up, and find that information directly,” Director of Operations for the Wichita Falls Better Business Bureau, Cosme Ojeda II said.

The BBB encourages citizens to not answer “scam likely” calls because they can use any information you give.

Artificial Intelligence can be used and your voice can be used to scam someone else.

“More than likely your information, and I’m talking to whoever is watching this, your information is available to scammers online in some part. Do-not-call dot gov is sponsored by the Federal Trade Commission, If you want to go there put your phone on that number. While it won’t stop all your scam calls, it will stop most of the legitimate solicitation calls that you would receive,” Ojeda II said.

Robocalls are another way scammers try to call people as well.

Machines are programmed and try to gain information from people to use on the dark web.

Scammers can sell your social security number on the dark web for a lot of money to other scammers which leads to identity theft.

