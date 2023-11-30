Burkburnett ISD receives A+ financial rating

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Texoma school district got an A+ on its Financial Integrity Rating Report card.

Burkburnett ISD’s Superintended Dr. Brad Owen about the achievement, and they received the highest rating a school district can get.

On a rating scale from zero to 100 BISD received a perfect score.

The district received the news from the TEA on November 28.

Dr. Brad Owen said this rating shows the community that the district acts responsibly with the funding they receive each academic year.

“It tells our community, our taxpayers, and the rest of the area and the state that we’re doing what we’re supposed to do on our internal controls purchasing procedures pro care processes all those different things. Whether it’s state money or because of our impact aid from the federal government and federal there’s a lot strings attached.” Owen said.

He said keeping the district’s budget above board, making sure auditing practices meet high standards, and having an external audit done each year directly contribute to BISD’s success.

“We’ve been able to utilize a healthy fun balance to do some projects that we haven’t had to ask our community a penny for. So in the last few years, we have built a brand new stadium, and we’re in the current process of building a new agriculture science building. We are getting ready to start a new instructional wing in our band hall behind our middle school and we’ve been able to do all that,” he explained.

Owen believes this achievement speaks volumes to the efforts the district makes each year.

Owen said this is something the entire community can be proud of.

He also thanked the many faculty members who are responsible for making purchases, and those who have chipped in on creating district budgets.

