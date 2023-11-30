Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Burkburnett ISD receives A+ financial rating

By Brayel Brown
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Texoma school district got an A+ on its Financial Integrity Rating Report card.

Burkburnett ISD’s Superintended Dr. Brad Owen about the achievement, and they received the highest rating a school district can get.

On a rating scale from zero to 100 BISD received a perfect score.

The district received the news from the TEA on November 28.

Dr. Brad Owen said this rating shows the community that the district acts responsibly with the funding they receive each academic year.

“It tells our community, our taxpayers, and the rest of the area and the state that we’re doing what we’re supposed to do on our internal controls purchasing procedures pro care processes all those different things. Whether it’s state money or because of our impact aid from the federal government and federal there’s a lot strings attached.” Owen said.

He said keeping the district’s budget above board, making sure auditing practices meet high standards, and having an external audit done each year directly contribute to BISD’s success.

“We’ve been able to utilize a healthy fun balance to do some projects that we haven’t had to ask our community a penny for. So in the last few years, we have built a brand new stadium, and we’re in the current process of building a new agriculture science building. We are getting ready to start a new instructional wing in our band hall behind our middle school and we’ve been able to do all that,” he explained.

Owen believes this achievement speaks volumes to the efforts the district makes each year.

Owen said this is something the entire community can be proud of.

He also thanked the many faculty members who are responsible for making purchases, and those who have chipped in on creating district budgets.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Staying safe while decorating for Christmas
Safety during holidays
Wichita Falls
TubaChristmas Wichita Falls is coming soon
Lanes temporarily blocked after wreck on Central Freeway