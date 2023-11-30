Henrietta ISD students’ art to be featured in winter show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The opening reception for the Henrietta ISD student’s Winter Art Show will be held this weekend.

The Wichita Falls Art Association is hosting an art show to exhibit the student’s art.

The community is invited to attend from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on December 2.

The art show will run through December at the Wichita Falls Art Association, located at 600 Eight Street in Wichita Falls.

