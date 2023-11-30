Isolated showers and storms 11/30 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and can expect to see a strong storm system cross the area today with showers and storms in the morning, lasting into the early afternoon. For now, it looks like the heaviest activity will be north and east of us. We will see highs in the low 60s as we will see a high of 61 degrees with an overnight low of a cool 35 degrees as that cold front makes its way through. Overall, today will be a wet one so make sure you pack that umbrella!

Friday we will see cooler temperatures as that cold front made its way through. We will see a high of 57 degrees with an overnight low of 38 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the north west at 10-15 mph.

We will see a high of 70 degrees on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the west at 20-30 mph. We will see an overnight low of 36 degrees.

Sunday we will see a high of 68 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 35 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies. With gusty winds blowing out of the west at 20-25 mph.

Monday, we will see a high of 66 degrees with an overnight low of 38 degrees. We will see sunny skies with winds blowing from the south east at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday, we will see highs in the mid 60s with a high of 65 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will have an overnight low of 36 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 64 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

