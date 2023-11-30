Medicare annual election period deadline

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kelly Fristoe was on air to discuss the deadline coming up next week for the Medicare Annual Election period.

He notes it is important for seniors and Medicare beneficiaries that need to make changes for next year, plans need to be in action now, before December 7th.

For seniors, to ensure you are on the right track as far as your prescription drug coverage plan, or Medicare advantage plan visit medicare.gov or contact Financial Partners at (940) 322-6277.

Financial Partners can help with all your plans and changes needed for you to have the best coverage before the deadline.

If you do not make necessary changes before the deadline, then your plan is locked in for the entire year, until the next opening for affordable care enrollment.

December 7th is next week on Thursday, so be sure to get moving on your coverage plans now.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.