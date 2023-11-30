Email City Guide
Ninth Street wreck caused by asleep driver

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were sent to a wreck on Ninth Street on Thursday morning.

Officers said the wreck was near the Van Buren Street intersection after the driver fell asleep behind the wheel.

The wreck sheered off a light pole and a fire hydrant at the intersection.

WFPD said the driver was not injured in the wreck.

