WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The outage on Lawrence Road left Walmart without power.

The lights went out just before 6:00 p.m.

Oncor Electric Area Manager Gordon Drake told News Channel 6 that the store had an internal main breaker issue that caused their extended outage.

He said the power was fully restored by eight this evening.

