Resident sent to hospital after house fire on Lindale Drive

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a house fire on Lindale Drive on Thursday morning.

WFFD said one person was taken to the hospital after a kitchen fire started inside the home.

Firefighters said she was disoriented from the smoke-filled environment.

Fire investigators said the fire started on the stove and that they found the knob left in the ‘on’ position.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital and The American Red Cross was also called to assist the family.

