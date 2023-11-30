Staying safe while decorating for Christmas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When it comes to the way you decorate, safety should be at the top of the list.

Kara Nickens, executive director of the Red Cross has a few tips to keep in mind.

“There’s quite a few suggestions we have for Christmas decorations first we say you know when you’re putting your lights up check them first to make sure they are not frayed or damaged in any way, if they are don’t use them. If you are going to purchase an artificial tree make sure it has that fire-resistant label,” Nickens said.

Nickens explained when buying real trees it’s best to make sure it’s fresh, by shaking the limbs.

If the needles fall off easily that is an indication of a dead tree.

Dead trees are extremely dangerous to keep in your home, especially with lights placed on them.

“I wouldn’t leave lights on, on a tree unattended especially if it’s a live tree. So if you see that your tree is starting to die maybe replace your tree or at least not having any lights on it,” Nickens said.

What we put on the Christmas tree is just as important because it can also pose a risk to little ones.

Kristi Barnard, a pediatric nurse practitioner said ornaments can be dangerous to children.

“Making sure that glass bulbs are put up high so children can’t get a hold of those, making sure the tree is secure so they’re not pulling it over trying to climb up the tree,” Barnard said.

The same suggestions can be applied to pet owners as Nicki Bacon with animal services explains, that glass ornaments should be tightly secured.

“Cats are very curious and they like to get in the trees when we put it up as well as dogs they want to sniff they want to see what this new thing is in your living room,” Bacon said.

Tinsel and certain plants can be toxic or choking hazards as well, Bacon said dogs tend to chew on things often so hiding those cords is recommended.

