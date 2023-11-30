Email City Guide
TubaChristmas Wichita Falls is coming soon

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students and adults in Texoma will soon bring us the sound of the TubaChristmas Wichita Falls. This festive performance features beautiful sounds of tuba euphonious.

Over the past few years, musicians have showcased their talents while spreading holiday cheer to the community. Terry Seigler, the assistant band director said the one-day event brings together tuba players of all ages ranging from 12 to 90 years old.

“I want them to feel what the true meaning of Christmas is all about. Thus music has been around for a long time and it’s very special. The meaning and the words they’re very very spiritual and meaningful and that’s what Christmas is all about,” said Seigler.

If you would like to participate as a tuba player, the band is looking for more players. It’s $10 dollars to register and you can do that on the day of the event.

The concert starts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 16th at the Wichita Falls Baptist Church courtyard.

For more information, click here.

