Workforce Solutions hosts job fair in Hardeman County

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUANAH, Texas (KAUZ) - The Workforce Solutions North Texas hosted an in-person job fair in Hardeman County on Thursday, November 30.

The job fair was held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Quanah Community Center.

The Quanah Community Center is located at 1600 Airport Road in Quanah.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending, or how to present yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call the Workforce Solutions North Texas team at 940-322-1801 and select option 2 for employment services.

