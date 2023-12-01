97th District Judge announces re-election

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - 97th District Judge, Trish Coleman Byars, has announced her intent to run for re-election.

Since taking office, Judge Byars has presided over numerous criminal and civil court cases, including a murder trial in Archer County where the defendant was sentenced to 85 years.

She said she has enjoyed her time on the bench and is looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the 97th Judicial District.

The 97th Judicial District includes Archer, Clay, and Montague counties.

