City council to speak on body cameras for WFPD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Councilors are set to meet Tuesday, to consider the purchase.

That would also include new in-car cameras for the WFPD. As for the body cams, right now only motorcycle units have body cams.

$2.8 million is the total price for this new equipment and about half of that cost has already been approved. It comes out of the 20-22 / 20-23 city budget. Chris Horgen, public information officer for the City of Wichita Falls explains 1.5 million was approved by the council in last year’s budget to pay for this. The only delay fell on waiting for grant money.

“A year of a 5-year deal with the company that is selling these to us for backup and cloud storage and maintenance and warranties and stuff like that, a year of that is being paid for by the state grant money,” Horgen said.

A five-year purchase agreement would see the city buy 105 in-car video systems, 120 body cameras, four interview room recording systems, and unlimited cloud storage.

“The in-car cameras are starting to have technical issues, they’re getting older they need to be replaced. Also, a big problem with this was those cameras were on servers. So they downloaded to a server and then there had to be server space. And so eventually after a certain amount of time files are going away,” Horgen said.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the WFPD says there are many benefits to these cameras.

“For the citizens, it’s to protect them from any wrong doings that police officers may put across either information-wise or misconduct. And for us, it would be the same thing it’s protection for investigating any allegations especially if they’re false,” Sgt. Eipper said.

