Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City council to speak on body cameras for WFPD

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Councilors are set to meet Tuesday, to consider the purchase.

That would also include new in-car cameras for the WFPD. As for the body cams, right now only motorcycle units have body cams.

$2.8 million is the total price for this new equipment and about half of that cost has already been approved. It comes out of the 20-22 / 20-23 city budget. Chris Horgen, public information officer for the City of Wichita Falls explains 1.5 million was approved by the council in last year’s budget to pay for this. The only delay fell on waiting for grant money.

“A year of a 5-year deal with the company that is selling these to us for backup and cloud storage and maintenance and warranties and stuff like that, a year of that is being paid for by the state grant money,” Horgen said.

A five-year purchase agreement would see the city buy 105 in-car video systems, 120 body cameras, four interview room recording systems, and unlimited cloud storage.

“The in-car cameras are starting to have technical issues, they’re getting older they need to be replaced. Also, a big problem with this was those cameras were on servers. So they downloaded to a server and then there had to be server space. And so eventually after a certain amount of time files are going away,” Horgen said.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the WFPD says there are many benefits to these cameras.

“For the citizens, it’s to protect them from any wrong doings that police officers may put across either information-wise or misconduct. And for us, it would be the same thing it’s protection for investigating any allegations especially if they’re false,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Fellowship of Christian Athletes prepare for upcoming golf event
Road to be closed for Duncan Christmas Parade
Road to be closed for Duncan Christmas Parade
Comanche Cares’ holiday toy drive returns for third year
MEALS ON WHEEL WICHITA FALLS
Meals On Wheels hosts first Senior Resource Fair