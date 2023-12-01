Email City Guide
“Connect the dots” Emily’s Legacy presents Dottie for POTW

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Dottie.

Dottie is a sweet and very docile puppy.

She was very sweet while she visited us here at the station.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

