County Commissioners hold final town hall meeting of the year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After two months of town hall meetings in Electra, Burkburnett, and Iowa Park, the year’s final meeting was in Wichita Falls.

During these meetings, County Commissioners took the time to reflect on this year and how they are expecting a stronger 2024.

This year has seen many accomplishments and unforeseen challenges.

“One of the bigger things is the technology we’ve brought into the courtrooms, to bring those up to modern 21st century standards instead of chalkboards like would have seen in the 1950s ′s,” Wichita County Commissioner, Mark Beauchamp said.

“With new technology that this pre-selection of jury, so we don’t have to bring in such large jury pools but even now, before we didn’t even have a place to put a jury pool. We were in the MPEC or stacking jurors in the hallway of the courthouse now we have a place on the 5th floor where we can do a proper jury assembly or voir dour,” Beauchamp said.

Some of the unseen challenges from this year forced the county to adapt.

“The biggest thing by far is the 30th district court flood so knowing we lost an entire courtroom, we lost pretty much every document, paper document in the county clerk’s office. They all had to be carted off to Michigan, cryogenically frozen and restored. That’s something you never want to hear,” Beauchamp said.

“But we are making the most of that situation,” Beauchamp said.

The commissioners look to have an open bid for the new 30th District Courthouse that they believe will be even bigger and better than the old one.

The biggest challenge they look forward to in 2024 is inflation.

The County Commissioner told those at the meeting that all the county’s debt would be paid by the end of 2024.

Wichita County has a budget of $ 94 million in 2024.

