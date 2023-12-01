Email City Guide
East side center sewing class giving back

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The All Hands Cultural Community Center sewing class is making, comfort quilts for community members. They plan to make as many as possible.

“And we’re going to give to churches, the fire department and the police department,” said Barbara Wesley, quilting instructor.

With a plan laid out, the instructor of the quilting class is getting her students ready to give back. They’re not just giving back to anyone, the want to focus on a certain community.

“That’s services the East side area. We want them to know that we cared in their time of stress. They’ll put it around them, and they’ll feel loved, said Wesley.

The lap-size comfort quilts are filled, with love. The quilters are mixing different patterns and styles. They’re also getting something out of the classes for themselves creating their own apron.

“They gonna take it home and show their gonna husbands, and they’re gonna show their children, and they’re gonna show their grandchildren, and the whole family will just get excited,” said Sharon Devine, Apron Instructor.

Devin started sewing at the age of eight and is teaching others the joy sewing brings her.

“I like to look at their faces when they have a finished product. It’s just amazing. They look at their product, and they say I did that. Absolutely, you did do that,” said Devine.

The time the instructors spend teaching the class is paying off for their students and the community they live in.

“It makes me feel wonderful because I’ve been blessed, and I want to give it back to someone else,” said Wesley.

Devine said they built a bond outside of the sewing class, all through giving back.

“Anything that has sewing accessories, sewing fabrics, sewing materials, anything that has to do with sewing we like go, and we just have so much doing it,” said Devine.

