Great Looking Weather as We Head into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A storm system will quickly zip by this evening with cooler air heading down our way. By morning, we’ll be in the 30s. Friday looks like a nice, but somewhat cool day with most highs in the 50s. Our weekend weather looks great with an increase in south winds, look for highs in the 60s and 70s.

